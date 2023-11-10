Dhanush Vs Aishwarya Rajinikanth: Captain Miller to clash with Lal Salaam on Pongal 2024

Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s upcoming project, Lal Salaam, which features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles is one of the most anticipated films. The makers of the film had announced on October 3rd that the film would hit the big screens on Pongal, 2024.

The makers of Dhanush’s upcoming film, Captain Miller, had also recently revealed that the film would be released during Pongal. Fans quickly connected the dots, suggesting that Pongal could see a clash at the box office between the former couples.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth and Dhanush’s relationship

Aishwarya Rajinikanth and Dhanush announced their separation in 2022, after 18 years of marriage. Although no reason was officially stated by the two, it was reported that irreconcilable differences was a major cause. The news came as a shocker to the fans, especially due to the chemistry that the two filmmakers had both on and off-screen.

Although there were recent rumors that the two would be patching up, it was quickly shut down by a source close to Aishwarya. It was also reported that neither of them wanted to sign a divorce unless the other wanted to get married again. It is also understood that the two of them have decided to co-parent their sons, Yatra and Linga.

More about Lal Salaam

Lal Salaam is touted to be a sports drama film, helmed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth. The film marks Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s third directorial venture after 3 (2011) and Vai Raja Vai (2015). The film would feature Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles, with the former portraying the character of a cricketer. It was also revealed that Rajinikanth would be playing a cameo role in the film, which would also feature Kapil Dev.

The music for the film has been composed by AR Rahman, while the camera has been cranked by Vishnu Rangasamy. Pravin Bhaskar acts as the editor of the film.

More about Captain Miller

Captain Miller is helmed by Arun Matheswaran. It is understood that Dhanush will be playing the titular character in the film, which also features Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, Nassar, Vinoth Kishan and more in prominent roles.

The music for the film has been produced by GV Prakash Kumar while the camera has been cranked by Sidharth Nuni. The helmer had also recently revealed that the film will be released in three parts.

