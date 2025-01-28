Dhanush Vs Nayanthara: Madras High Court dismisses Netflix India's application to reject copyright suit by Kubera actor

Dhanush filed a copyright lawsuit against Nayanthara after she alleged used some clips from their movie titled Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in her documentary. In recent development, the Madras High Court has dismissed Netflix India’s plea to reject a lawsuit filed by the actor's production house, Wunderbar Films.

According to Live Law, Netflix argued that the court lacked jurisdiction as its office is in Mumbai. It claimed the plaintiff had not followed the pre-suit mediation process required by law. The streaming giant also pointed out that a photo from the film set was shared in 2020, but no action was taken until after the documentary’s release.

Meanwhile, advocate representing Wunderbar Films said the footage belonged to the producer Dhanush. He argued that copyright infringement occurred when the footage was used without permission. He added that the plaintiff warned Netflix after the trailer’s release. The suit was filed only after the documentary revealed the extent of the usage.

The report further stated that the court noted that Dhanush had already obtained leave to sue Netflix in the Madras High Court. It ruled in favor of Wunderbar Films and allowed the case to proceed. Justice Abdul Quddhose has scheduled a hearing for February 5, 2025, to address an interim injunction plea.

Earlier, Dhanush's lawyer stated, "We (the firm and Nayanthara) signed an agreement saying I have the copyright over every character and everything to do with the film. I even have copyright over the costumes she (Nayanthara) has worn in my film. So, the suit is not barred. it has a cause of action and can go for hearing."

In November, Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films filed a lawsuit against Nayanthara, Vignesh Sivan, and Rowdy Pictures. The suit claims they used footage from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in the Netflix docu-drama Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale. Wunderbar Films also requested the High Court’s permission to sue Los Gatos Production Services India, Netflix’s content investment entity in India.

