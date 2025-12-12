Dhanush showers birthday love on superstar Rajinikanth as he turns 75

Superstar Rajinikanth turned 75 on December 12, and social media was filled with warm wishes from fans, celebrities, and political leaders. Among the earliest and most heartfelt greetings came from actor Dhanush, who previously shared a close family bond with the legendary star. His simple yet affectionate message gained attention online, reflecting the respect and admiration he continues to hold for Rajinikanth.

Dhanush’s warm wish for Thalaiva

Dhanush took to X (formerly Twitter) to wish Rajinikanth on his milestone birthday. He wrote, “Happy birthday thalaiva,” adding folded hands, starry-eyed, cool-face, and heart emojis. The actor has often expressed his admiration for Rajinikanth, and his birthday greeting once again showed the affection he carries for the superstar. Dhanush has long been a self-confessed Rajinikanth fan, even before becoming a part of the family.

The actor was married to Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwarya from 2004 to 2024. Although the two parted ways, Dhanush and Rajinikanth continue to maintain a respectful and warm relationship. Fans appreciated the positive gesture, noting that their bond remains intact despite changing circumstances.

Even after his separation from Aishwarya, Dhanush has shown that there is no bitterness between him and Rajinikanth. Their interactions on social media reflect mutual respect, and his latest birthday message further reinforced that. The former couple separated in 2022, announcing their decision in a joint statement.

In their statement, they said, “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate… Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love.” The reason for their separation remains unknown.

