Dhanush wishes his 'goddess' mother on birthday with an emotional note: Working on myself to be a better son

Dhanush penned a heartwarming birthday note for his mom and also thanked her for unconditional love and prayers.

Dhanush is known for keeping himself away from social media. His Twitter and Instagram accounts are about all things movies. The actor who is basking in the success of his new film Karnan recently penned a heartwarming note on his mother's birthday. The actor got his emotional side out as he expressed his emotions as a son on his mom's birthday.

On his mother's birthday today, April 14, Dhanush penned an emotional note and also thanked her for unconditional love and prayers. Sharing a beautiful photo on Instagram, he wrote, "Happy birthday my goddess my mother... its because of your unconditional love and prayers I have come so far. Long live my Goddess. Can never do anything to repay for what you have endured for the family. I will keep working on myself to be a better son and to make you proud and happy. I love you to the moon and back."

Take a look below:

On the work front, after Karnan, Dhanush will be seen next in Jagame Thandhiram, an action thriller film written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film stars Dhanush, Aishwarya Lekshmi and James Cosmo, while Joju George and Kalaiyarasan portray supporting roles. The soundtrack and background score is composed by Santhosh Narayanan, with cinematography handled by Shreyaas Krishna and editing by Vivek Harshan.

Credits :Instagram

