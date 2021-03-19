  1. Home
Dhanush wishes Karthik Subbaraj on his birthday; Says he is one of the best directors

Dhanush and Karthik Subbaraj's upcoming film Jagame Thandhiram is all set to get a direct release on OTT platform soon.
March 20, 2021
Critically acclaimed director Karthik Subbaraj is celebrating his birthday today. While fans have been sending him wishes on the micro blogging website, Kollywood’s popular actor Dhanush has also taken to his Twitter space to wish the director. Sending his warm wishes, Dhanush stated that Karthik Subbaraj is one of the best directors he has worked with. The Asuran star wrote, “Wishing you a very happy birthday @karthiksubbaraj you are easily one of the best directors I have worked with. Keep rocking. God bless”.

Dhanush and Karthik Subbaraj’s upcoming film Jagame Thanthiram is one of the highly anticipated Kollywood films. It has Aishwarya Lekshmi as the leading lady. It was announced recently with a teaser of the film that the film will get a direct release on the OTT platform Netflix. Santhosh Narayanan has composed music for the film. Two songs were released so far, and both the songs have turned out to be huge hits.

See his Tweet here:

Also Read: Rajinikanth joins sets as Annaatthe’s shooting commences with doctors for emergency?

Other than this, Dhanush has a lineup of films in his kitty. His film Karnan directed by Mari Selvaraj is all set to be released on April 9. He has been roped in to play one of the leads in the Hollywood film The Grey Men. In Kollywood, he has yet another film directed by Karthick Naren with Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady. He also has a couple of films with his brother and director Selvaraghavan. While one is the sequel of Aayirathil Oruvan, the other has been titled Naane Varuven. Karthik Subbaraj, on the other hand, has Chiyaan 60 in his pipeline. The film starrs Chiyaan Vikram and Dhuruv Vikram.

Credits :Twitter

