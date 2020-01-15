Dhanush on working with Asuran director Vetrimaaran; Says 'I face challenges every time I work with him'

The makers of Asuran recently hosted success meet of the film which was attended by the entire cast and crew. During the media interaction, Dhanush spilled the beans about his meet with Vetrimaaran.

Speaking at the success meet of Asuran, Dhanush stated, "Usually, Vetrimaaran and I discuss a lot. We don’t easily zero in on a script. But for Asuran, it was different. The moment I heard about the character Sivasamy, I pounced on the opportunity. I thank Vetrimaaran for giving a free hand to execute my ideas and thoughts. I face new challenges every time I work with him. Also, GV Prakash’s background score is one of the reasons the film is what it is today."

The Tamil star further added about how he was super tensed and didn’t know how audiences were reacting to the film.

Meanwhile, Dhanush's latest film Pattas has hit the screens today and it has opened to a good response from the audience and critics alike. After Asuran Dhanush has hit the right chord with the audience again.

