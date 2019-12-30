Dhanush wraps up D40 shoot and REVEALS interesting details about the film

The shooting of Dhanush starrer D40 kick-started in October and finally, the team has wrapped up the final schedule. Dhanush took to Twitter and announced about the same. He also shared a few interesting details about his upcoming film.

Actor Dhanush and Karthik Subbaraj's upcoming film has been the talk of the town since its inception. Tentatively titled D40, the upcoming Tamil film will feature Aishwarya Lekshmi playing the female lead. The shooting of the film kick-started in October and finally, the team has wrapped up the final schedule. Dhanush took to Twitter and announced about the same. He also shared a few interesting details about his upcoming film. The Maari actor revealed that it is going to be one of the special films having a quirky touch to it.

He tweeted, "That’s a wrap for D40. One of the quickest films I have done. It was a pleasure to work with such a quirky , sensible and visionary film maker like @karthiksubbaraj this one is going to be special." D40 also stars Joju George and Kalaiyarasan in supporting roles. Veteran Hollywood actor James Cosmo is also a part of this Dhanush starrer. Music by Santhosh Narayanan, D40 is produced by YNOT studios. The fans are eagerly looking forward to see the film with Aishwarya Lekshmi and Dhanush sharing the screen space.

Meanwhile, Dhanush, who was last seen in blockbuster hit Asuran, is also gearing up for his another Tamil film, Pattas. Directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar, the film features Mehreen Pirzada and Sneha in the female lead. The music of Pattas has been composed by the popular duo, Vivek-Mervin.

