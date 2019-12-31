Dhanush writes an emotional note for fans; Says, 'I couldn't have asked for a better 10 years as an actor'

As we gear up to welcome 2020 and bid goodbye to the decade, Dhanush decided to thank his fans for all the support and love he has received over the years. Dhanush took to Twitter and thanked all his fans.

Actor Dhanush is arguably one of the best actors we have in Tamil cinema. Over the years, the actor has proved his mettle and passion for cinema. Touted as the Midas of the Tamil film industry, Dhanush has earned huge popularity across the country over the years with his strong roles in the films like Maari 2, Asuran among others. Well, as we gear up to welcome 2020 and bid goodbye to the end of a decade, Dhanush decided to thank his fans for all the support and love over the years.

Dhanush took to Twitter and thanked all his fans for the support in this long 10 years. The note from the heart read: "I wish you all a very Happy New Year. May this new year and decade bring you peace, happiness and good health. This decade has been super special to me. I can't thank you all enough for the way you have supported me, encouraged me and most of all, been the most important part of my journey. I enjoyed the challenges and hurdles thrown at me and faced them with a smile because of you all..my pillars of strength, MY FANS.."

Sharing his happiness on the big winning moments of the year, Dhanush says, "The decade started with the National award. My directorial debut and ended with Asuran, with many films along the way that are close to my heart and yours. I couldn't have asked for a better 10 years as an actor. God has been kind and so have you all."

Check out Dhanush's letter here: A note from the heart Happy new year. Love you all. God bless pic.twitter.com/l2gHIyWSlX — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 31, 2019

Also Read: Dhanush wraps up D40 shoot and REVEALS interesting details about the film

Credits :Twitter

Read More