Dhanush X Anirudh combo to collaborate once again for THIS new film? Here’s what we know

If you've been a keen observer of the South Indian film industry, you know that Anirudh rose to fame with his iconic Kolaveri Di song from the Dhanush-starrer 3. Since then, the two have collaborated on several noteworthy projects.

Dhanush has kept himself incredibly busy over the past few years, with multiple projects lined up. Now, it looks like another exciting film is set to be added to that list. According to a report by Valai Pechu, Dhanush is set to collaborate with Lubber Pandhu director Tamizharasan Pachamuthu for his next project.

It is also being reported that Anirudh is likely to be brought on board to compose the film's music and background score. Anirudh last worked with Dhanush on the charming Thiruchitrambalam, which featured a terrific soundtrack.

The duo has delivered several chartbuster films in the past, including VIP, Maari, and 3, to name a few. If this news alone isn’t exciting enough, the collaboration between Dhanush and the director of Lubber Pandhu promises something fresh and intriguing.

However, it is important to note that there has been no official confirmation from Dhanush, Anirudh, or any other concerned parties yet.

Dhanush was last seen in Raayan, a film he also wrote and directed. The movie was both critically and commercially acclaimed.

Just a week after Valentine’s Day, Dhanush will be eagerly awaiting the release of his third directorial venture, NEEK (Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam), a Gen-Z rom-com.

The film, set to release on February 21st, stars Pavish, Anikha Surendran, Mathew Thomas, Priya Prakash Varrier, and others in key roles. Dhanush has written, directed, and produced the film under his Wunderbar Films production banner.

As an actor, Dhanush has several exciting projects ahead. He will star in Kubera, directed by Sekhar Kammula, alongside Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna.

Additionally, he will be seen in the Ilaiyaraaja biopic, reuniting with his Captain Miller director Arun Matheswaran. Following this, Dhanush will also appear in Idly Kadai.