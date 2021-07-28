Happy Birthday Dhanush: Keerthy Suresh shares their throwback photo; Mohanlal and others send wishes

Dhanush turns a year older today, July 28 and fans have taken social media by storm with birthday wishes for him. Not only fans but even close friends from the film industry are showering the actor with heartfelt birthday notes. Radikaa Sarathkumar, Kichcha Sudeep, Raashii Khanna, actor Krishna, Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar and many other celebs have taken to social media to praise Dhanush's first look from movie Maaran.

Director Karthick Naren who is helming the project treated Dhanush and his fans with the first title look of D43 as a birthday gift. "His courage is his weapon Proudly presenting the first look of #Maaran … Happy birthday (sic)," tweeted director Karthick as he shared the poster. Bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films, Maaran also has Malavika Mohanan, Smruthi Venkat of Mookuthi Amman fame in the lead role. GV Prakash Kumar is onboard for the film's music.

Meanwhile, Varalaxmi shared a throwback photo with the birthday boy and wrote, "Apppppyyyy appppppyyyyy bdayyyyyy D.... have a blastttttt...may achieve more more...god bless you with the world's joy n happiness..sending u loads of love n positivity.."

Actress Aishwarya Rajesh called him extremely talented as she penned a sweet birthday note for Dhanush. The actress tweeted, "Here's wishing the extremely hardworking and exceptionally talented @dhanushkraja a very, very happy birthday! May the year ahead take you to greater heights of glory!."

Check out what celebs have to say about Dhanush on his birthday:

Happy Birthday @dhanushkraja sir. Wishing you a lovely year ahead #HappyBirthdayDhanush #HBDDhanush pic.twitter.com/nfBYqHStJ6 — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) July 28, 2021

Wishing you a very happy birthday dear @dhanushkraja. Hope you have a great day today and the year is filled with blessings galore! — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) July 28, 2021

