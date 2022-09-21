Dhanush's Captain Miller: After Priyanka Arul Mohan and Sundeep Kishan, John Kokken joins the cast

The makers recently also announced that actress Priyanka Arul Mohan will be playing the female lead opposite Dhanush in the drama. The primary cast of Captain Miller also includes Sundeep Kishan and Nivedhithaa Sathish in important roles, among others. The team has commenced the pre-production work for the film post revealing the core cast.

As part of his exciting lineup, Dhanush will be fronting director Arun Matheswaran's upcoming drama, Captain Miller. The project has been making constant headlines, and the fans look forward to every update of the movie. The latest news about the film is that John Kokken has joined the cast of the venture. Going by the reports, he has been roped in as the antagonist in the drama.

Billed as an action-adventure drama, Captain Miller will be set against the backdrop of 1930 India. If reports are to be believed, Dhanush will portray a serious character in the project. The film is also said to have some dark humor as part of the script. Bankrolled by the production house Sathya Jyothi Films on a lavish budget, the film is going to release in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Now, coming to the technical crew, the melodies for Captain Miller have been scored by ace music composer GV Prakash Kumar. Apart from him, Shreyas Krishna and Nagooran are in charge of the film's cinematography and editing department. Reports claim that Dhanush will commence filming for the movie in October after concluding work for his bilingual drama Vaathi.

Over and above this, Dhanush will also lead Selvaraghavan's upcoming action thriller, Naane Varuven. The film talks about the Déjà Vu effect between two look-alikes. He also has Venky Atluri's Vaathi set to release on 2nd December this year.

