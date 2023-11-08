Dhanush's Captain Miller to release in 3 parts; director says prequel-sequel will have giant budget

Dhanush starrer Captain Miller makers have announced that the film will be released on Pongal 2024 and has dropped some new stills from the movie as well.

Speaking to the publication Vikatan, Captain Miller director Arun Matheswaran has conveyed that the film will be part of a larger franchise, which will only be completed after two more parts. The film is set to have a prequel and sequel which tell a more concise explanation of the entire plot.

Captain Miller is to be released in three parts

Dhanush starrer Captain Miller’s director also conveyed in the interview that the film’s 2nd part from the entire storyline has not been shown in the film and will only be complete after the prequel and sequel of the movie releases.

Though talking about the potential of the movie’s other parts releasing, Arun Matheswaran has specified that both the prequel and the sequel will cost more than the budget of Captain Miller. This makes the possibility of both films happening only if the original one is well-received well in theaters.

Furthermore, the director also disclosed plans for his next collaboration with Dhanush under the actor’s own production company Wunderbar Films which last produced the film Maari 2, back in 2018. The next collaboration is said to be a different story from the actor-director combo.

More about Dhanush’s Workfront

Dhanush was last seen in the Venky Atluri directorial 2023 bilingual film Vaathi/Sir, which was released in both Tamil and Telugu language. The film which was Dhaush’s debut in Telugu was met with mixed reviews from critics.

Moreover, Dhanush’s next release Captain Miller was initially planned for release on the occasion of Christmas but with both Salaar and Dunki clash releasing, the makers have opted for a Pongal release for next year.

The film was earlier rumored to be the story of the real-life LTTE rebel by the name of Captain Miller. However, the director has denied the rumors as well.

Furthermore, Dhanush is also returning to the director’s chair with his next film, tentatively called D50. The film which is Dhanush’s second directorial venture after the 2017 film Pa Paandi has an ensemble cast of S. J. Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Nithya Menen, Kalidas Jayaram, Aparna Balamurali and many more.

The film being produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner Sun Pictures has the musical expertise of AR Rahman, with cinematography and editing handled by Om Prakash and Prasanna GK, respectively.

