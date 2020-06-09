Dhanush's directorial venture with Nagarjuna & Aditi Rao Hydari to go on floors post lockdown?

The latest news reports about the Dhanush directorial states that the makers of the film are looking forward to start the filming work after the nationwide lockdown is lifted.

The latest news update about the Pattas actor states that he is gearing up to kick start the shoot of his upcoming directorial venture. This film, will be Dhanush's second project as a director, and hence the actor is really looking forward to begin the filming work. The film is reportedly titled, Naan Rudran and will feature Nagarjuna and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead. The latest news reports about the Dhanush directorial states that the makers of the film are looking forward to start the filming work after the nationwide lockdown is lifted. Some southern states have given permission to the filmmakers to do basic work on films like dubbing.

The lead actor Nagarjuna reportedly said in a previous interview that his character has a very unique touch to it and that has never tried his hands at such a role. This gives the fans and followers of the south megastar to look forward to the Dhanush directorial. News reports als further suggest that Dhanush had started his work on Naan Rudran when his was approached for Asuran by ace director Vetri Maaran. Due to Dhanush's film schedule, he reportedly never got the time to work on his second venture as director.

But, now Dhanush is eagerly waiting to begin work on the Nagarjuna and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer. The film is expected to be a period drama. The southern film is backed by Rama Narayana under the banner called Thenandal Studios. The upcoming film is also touted to be a bi-lingual film which will release in Telugu and Tamil.

