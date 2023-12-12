Dhanush's extends his heartfelt wishes for Rajinikanth on his 73rd birthday

On December 12th (today), the renowned actor Shivaji Rao Gaikwad, better known by his stage name Rajinikanth, turned 73. His fans and other industry stars have been expressing their sincere birthday greetings to Rajinikanth on social media.

Dhanush was one of the actors who extended his best wishes to Rajinikanth on his birthday. The three movie actors took to his X (formally Twitter) to share warm greetings to the Chandramukhi actor. His wishes were seen as "Happy birthday Thalaiva @rajinikanth" accompanied by emojis of folded hands and red hearts in the tweet.

Check out the Tweet of Dhanush to Rajinikanth below

Celebrities like Jr. NTR, Kamal Haasan, Anirudh Ravichander, Khushbu Sundar, and others have also sent their birthday wishes to the superstar.

Relationship between Rajinikanth and Dhanush

On November 18, 2004, Dhanush married Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the eldest daughter of Baashha actor, and the couple had two sons, Yatra and Linga, born in 2006 and 2010. However, the couple announced their divorce on January 17, 2022.

Despite the couple's divorce, the Thiruchitrambalam actor remains a huge fan and admirer of the Sivaji: The Boss movie actor, expressing a lot of appreciation for the Jailer movie actor's hard work.

Upcoming movies of Rajinikanth and Dhanush

Rajinikanth, who recently appeared in Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer, is currently busy with his next project, directed by Jai Bhim director T.J. Gnanavel. Filming began last month and several schedules have been completed so far.

The film boasts an impressive cast featuring actors from the Indian film industry. This includes Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Rithika Singh, Dussara Vijayan, and many more. Additionally, Rajinikanth will make a cameo appearance in Lal Salaam, directed by his daughter, Aishwarya Rajinikanth. He also has his first-ever collaboration with Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj lined up for the tentatively titled film Thalaivar 171.

Dhanush, on the other hand, is preparing for the release of the period action film Captain Miller, directed by Arun Matheswaran. The film features a star-studded cast, including Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, Vinoth Kishan, and many more. It was recently announced that the film will be released in three parts, with the first installment hitting theaters in January 2024.

Dhanush also has another project in the works titled D50, which will be his 50th venture in the industry and will be directed by Dhanush himself, making it his second directorial effort. Dhanush has signed on for his next film with south director Sekhar Kammula, tentatively titled D51, it was also announced that Rashmika Mandanna would be playing the female lead.

