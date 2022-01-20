Dhanush's father REACTS to his separation from Aishwaryaa; Calls it 'a family quarrel and not divorce'

Tamil star Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth have parted ways after 18 years of marriage. On Monday, the duo announced their separation with an official statement through their respective social media handles. While the duo have mentioned that they are separating, Dhanush’s father, Tamil filmmaker Kasthuri Raja has simply termed the estranged couple’s separation as “a family quarrel" he also denied the duo heading for a divorce.

Kasthuri Raja in an interview with Dailythandhi newspaper, said that Dhanush and Aishwaryaa’s split has taken place only because of disagreement. It is a family quarrel that usually takes place between a married couple. Apparently, this is not a divorce, the director said.

“Dhanush and Aishwaryaa are not in Chennai at present. Both are in Hyderabad. I spoke to both of them over the phone and gave them some advice," Kasthuri Raja added.

Dhanush took to his official Twitter handle and shared an emotional note with netizens, as he announced the news of his separation with wife Aishwaryaa. His note read, “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents, and well-wishers to each other The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today, we stand at a place where our paths separate…Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better.”

Dhanush further wrote, “Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this.” The actor ended the note with, “Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D”.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa got married on 18th November, 2004, after a short courtship of six months, and have two boys together named Yatra and Linga, born in 2006 and 2010 respectively.