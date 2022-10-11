Dhanush's father reacts to the actor calling off his divorce with Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth

Dhanush’s father, veteran director Kasthuri Raja, reacted to the rumours of Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. During an interview on the YouTube channel of the Tamil-language weekly magazine Ananda Vikatan, Kasthuri was asked about the speculations surrounding Dhanush and Aishwaryaa’s alleged patch-up. He refused to directly answer but said that he and his wife just wanted their children to “be happy".

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth , who announced separation in January this year, are currently in the headlines for their patch rumours. Several reports claim that the couple decided to call off their divorce and get back together, after four months of announcing their separation. The actor's father Kasthuri Raju broke the silence of the patch rumours.

Ever since the couple announced separation, Dhanush's father and Aishwarya's dad and superstar Rajinikanth were trying to reconcile them. Dhanush tied the knot with Aishwaryaa, Rajinikanth’s eldest daughter, in 2004. The estranged couple shares two sons together, Yatra Raja and Linga Raja.

Earlier this year, Dhanush and Aishwarya requested people respect their privacy, while announcing their separation on social media. “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting… Today we stand at a place where our paths separate… Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this," Dhanush said in a statement.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhanush is currently basking in the success of his recent releases Naane Varuven and Thiruchitrambalam, which scored well at the box office. The actor will next headline director Venky Atluri's bilingual drama Vaathi. The project is set to release on 2nd December this year. The versatile star will play a teacher in the movie. He also has Arun Matheswaran's upcoming drama, Captain Miller in the pipeline. Billed as an action-adventure film, the venture will be set against the backdrop of 1930 India.

Also Read: Kantara to Sita Ramam: 6 audience approved South movies one should definitely watch