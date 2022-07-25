Dhanush's first look from Venky Atluri's directorial bilingual film Sir & Vaathi to unveil on 27 July

Dhanush next is a bilingual film helmed by Venky Atluri titled Sir in Telugu and Vaathi in Tamil. This film will also mark his official debut in Tollywood. It is one of the most awaited film and the anticipation has been sky high ever its inception. Today, a big update has been announced. The first look of the film will be out on 27th July.

Dhanush took to Twitter and shared a new poster to announce that Vaathi/Sir first look will be released on 27 and 28 July. The film, which was launched in January, is yet to proceed with regular shooting schedules.

Sir is by Tholi Prema fame Venky Atluri, who will also direct the project. The film is financed by S Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments along with Fortune Four Cinemas. Samyuktha is roped in to play the leading lady in the film, while GV Prakash Kumar will score the music for the flick. Further details on the project will be available with time.

The film is touted to be a period social drama that talks about the education mafia. The film narrates a young man’s struggle against the privatisation of education.

Meanwhile, Dhanush is currently waiting for the release of his upcoming Hollywood film The Gray Man. Helmed by The Russo Brothers, The Gray Man also stars Rege-Jean Page, Ana de Armas, Wagner Moura, Billy Bob Thornton and Alfre Woodard in pivotal roles.

