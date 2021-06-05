Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram: Makers of Karthik Subbararaj directorial have THIS surprise announcement for fans

The film has music by Santhosh Narayanan. So far, the makers have released three songs namely Rakita, Bujji and Nethu.

Last week, the makers of Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi’s upcoming film Jagame Thandhiram released the film’s trailer. The film will get a direct release on the video streaming platform Netflix on June 18, 2021. Now, the makers have announced that the audio track will be launched on June 7. Jagame Thandhiram is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and it is one of the highly anticipated films. In February, the makers released a teaser and it received a tremendous positive reponse.

The film has music by Santhosh Narayanan. So far, the makers have released three songs namely Rakita, Bujji and Nethu. All of the songs turned out to be hits. The Dhanush starrer is touted to be a gangster flick. The film went on floors in 2019 and it was supposed to be released in Summer 2020. However, it did not happen owing to the pandemic situation. The makers released the film’s teaser in February and it was received well by the audience.

Meanwhile, Dhanush was recently seen on the big screens in the film Karnan. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, the film was lauded by fans and critics alike. He has a line up of films in his kitty including Naane Varuven, a yet to be titled film with Malavika Mohanan. He also has a Hollywood film titled The Grey Man and a Bollywood film titled Atrangi Re. On the other hand, Aishwarya Lekshmi has the magnum opus in her kitty titled as Ponniyin Selvan directed by Mani Ratnam.

