Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram: Makers of Karthik Subbararaj directorial have THIS surprise announcement for fans
Last week, the makers of Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi’s upcoming film Jagame Thandhiram released the film’s trailer. The film will get a direct release on the video streaming platform Netflix on June 18, 2021. Now, the makers have announced that the audio track will be launched on June 7. Jagame Thandhiram is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and it is one of the highly anticipated films. In February, the makers released a teaser and it received a tremendous positive reponse.
#JagameThandhiram Audio from June 7th...
A @Music_Santhosh Musical!!@dhanushkraja @sash041075 @SonyMusicSouth @NetflixIndia @Lyricist_Vivek @TherukuralArivu #AntonyDasan #MaduraiBabaraj #JTAlbumOnJune7#JTMusicFest #TunesOfSuruli pic.twitter.com/ipFqEuiWFT
— karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) June 5, 2021
Also Read: PHOTO: Allu Arjun plants saplings on World Environment Day; Urges fans to do the same and share pics
Meanwhile, Dhanush was recently seen on the big screens in the film Karnan. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, the film was lauded by fans and critics alike. He has a line up of films in his kitty including Naane Varuven, a yet to be titled film with Malavika Mohanan. He also has a Hollywood film titled The Grey Man and a Bollywood film titled Atrangi Re. On the other hand, Aishwarya Lekshmi has the magnum opus in her kitty titled as Ponniyin Selvan directed by Mani Ratnam.