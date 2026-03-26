Dhanush’s Kara Plot Revealed? Director Vignesh Raja says it is NOT a ‘routine’ film

Kara, starring Dhanush in the lead role, is set to release in theaters on April 30, 2026. Directed by Por Thozhil fame Vignesh Raja, the film is touted to be an emotionally rooted action thriller, with the filmmaker revealing details about the movie’s plot.

Vignesh Raja spills about the Kara plot and working with Dhanush

Speaking in an interview with Vikatan, director Vignesh Raja revealed that Kara is set in 1991 in Ramanathapuram. The film follows the story of a man named Karasamy, who is forced to walk away from certain aspects of his life but must eventually confront them.

As he tries to protect and guide the people who trust him, Kara helps them reach safety, setting up an emotional and intense journey. With the film’s backdrop centered on the Gulf War between the USA and Iraq, the movie also explores a fuel depot bombing and how it disrupted normal life during that time.

Vignesh Raja also shared his experience of working with Dhanush. The director said, “Dhanush sir is an actor who can be shaped and explored in many different ways. Kara is not a story that can be treated as routine or conventional. I made this film with a strong sense of responsibility to create something truly engaging and meaningful. At this stage in my career, this film is very important to me. I approached the story with emotional depth and strong storytelling.”

More about Kara

Kara is described as an intense action thriller in which the protagonist is caught between sin and virtue. He must protect his family against all odds, engaging in a one-man battle before he loses everything he holds dear.

Alongside Dhanush , the film stars Mamitha Baiju as the co-lead, with actors KS Ravikumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Karunas, and Jayaram in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on April 30, 2026.

GV Prakash Kumar has composed the film’s music and background score, while Theni Eswar handles the cinematography, and Sreejith Sarang serves as the editor.

Looking ahead, Dhanush is currently filming his next project, tentatively titled D55 . The film also features Mammootty in a pivotal role, along with Sreeleela and Sai Pallavi.

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