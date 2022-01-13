Dhanush's Maaran to release directly on OTT platform; Motion Poster to be out on January 14

Dhanush will be next seen up for the upcoming film Maaran and apart from acting, the south star also contribute his voice for the opening track of the movie. Now, the makers are all set to release the film's motion poster this Pongal on January 14.

Dhanush, Therukural Arivu and G. V. Prakash will be collaborating for the opening song of Karthick Naren directorial Maaran. Dhanush will lend his voice to the opening number. He will be joined by Therukural Arivu, who will provide a rap to go with the song. Previously, G. V Prakash had revealed that the film's soundtrack will have a total of four tracks, including a theme music song.

Dhanush’s upcoming film is touted to be an investigative thriller and stars Krishnakumar and Mahendran in pivotal parts. Malavika Mohanan plays the female lead in the film. Maaran is expected to be out of theatres this year itself. The first look poster of the film is already out and has been appreciated by the fans. Dhanush also shared a few stills from his project. In these pictures, the versatile actor can be seen in an intense look for his latest outing.

