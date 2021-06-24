Dhanush's Next With Sekhar Kammula: Actor charges a whopping remuneration?

It was announced a couple of weeks back that Dhanush will be joining hands with National Award winning filmmaker Sekhar Kammula for a film.

It was announced last week that Dhanush will be collaborating with National award winning director Sekhar Kammula for his next film. While his fans are looking forward to hear more updates about the film, a new report has now come up online, which says that Dhanush has charged a whopping amount of Rs 50 crore as his remuneration for the film. However, there is no official update on the same yet.

After the movie announcement, the critically acclaimed actor took to his Twitter space and expressed his excitement to work in the film. He stated that he is elated about the collaboration and added that he is looking forward to it. He wrote, “Really excited to be working with one of the directors I admire @sekharkammula sir and also elated to join hands with NarayanDasNarang sir and PuskurRamMohanRao sir under @SVCLLP banner for this trilingual. Looking forward to this”. The yet to be titled tri lingual film will be produced on a grand scale by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao of the accomplished production house Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP (A Unit Of Asian Group) as Production No 4.

Apart from this, Dhanush has a line up of films in his kitty. His film Jagame Thandhiram with Karthik Subbaraj was released yesterday on Netflix. He also has the yet to be titled film directed by Karthick Naren with Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady. Apart from these, he will be seen playing a lead role in Selvaraghavan’s Naane Varuven. The duo also announced that they will be collaborating for the second instalment of cult classic movie Aayirathil Oruvan. On the other hand, Sekhar Kammula is currently waiting for the release of his film Virata Parvam.

