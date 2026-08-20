9 Upcoming films and web series on Netflix: Dhanush’s OM, Vijay Deverakonda's Ranabaali to Nani's Paradise

Netflix is strengthening its focus on South Indian storytelling, announcing plans to release an average of one new film every week across Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema for the rest of 2026. The move follows a strong first half of the year for the streaming platform, which continues to expand with a mix of theatrical titles, original films and series spanning multiple genres and creative voices. The first half of 2026 saw Netflix’s Indian film offering range from large-scale entertainers to intimate stories.

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The first half of 2026 saw Netflix’s Indian film offering range from large-scale entertainers to intimate stories. Titles including Peddi, Youth, With Love, Blast and Bharathanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam found audiences with strong regional identities and broader appeal. Made in Korea recently achieved a notable milestone by becoming the first South Indian title to reach No. 1 on the platform's Global Non-English Films list.



9 theatrical releases on the way



1. Pyaar Prema Kalyanam



Cast: Elan, Saanve Megghana, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, MS Bhaskar, Geetha Kailasam, Elango Kumaravel

Elan, Saanve Megghana, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, MS Bhaskar, Geetha Kailasam, Elango Kumaravel Director: Elan

Elan Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: August 21, 2026

Pyaar Prema Kalyanam follows Pavi, a popular social media influencer, who refuses to leave her family home after marriage. Breaking tradition, her husband, Elan, moves into her family’s house as a live-in son-in-law. His arrival leads to a series of hilarious situations as he navigates family dynamics, clashing traditions, and unfamiliar household expectations.

2. OM – Chapter 1: Udhiram

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Cast: Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela

Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela Director: Rajkumar Periasamy

Om is billed as an action drama starring Dhanush, with Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles. Sai Abhyankkar has composed the songs and background score, and the film is planned as the first installment of a two-part franchise.

3. Ranabaali

Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Arnold Vosloo and others

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Arnold Vosloo and others Director: Rahul Sankrityan

Ranabaali is reportedly based on real incidents that took place during British rule in the late 1800s, with Vijay Deverakonda playing a fierce warrior. Alongside Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, the film will also feature Arnold Vosloo in a key role. Interestingly, the film also marks Vijay and Rashmika’s first on-screen collaboration following their marriage.

4. Paradise

Cast: Nani, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni, Raghav Juyal

Nani, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni, Raghav Juyal Director: Srikanth Odela

The plot of Paradise follows a forgotten community, who finally pick up their weapons to reclaim their space and dignity.

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The platform is also increasing its investment in South Indian originals. The other upcoming five projects include films such as Stephen and Takshakudu, while the series slate features The Game, which is the platform's first Tamil original series, Super Subbu, which is their first Telugu original series, and Legacy.

A wider canvas for local stories

Their South Indian strategy reflects a broader push towards authentic regional storytelling. With weekly releases planned through the end of the year, viewers can expect a steady stream of Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films.

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