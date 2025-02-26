Dhanush’s RARE photo moment with his younger kid Linga wins hearts as fans comment, ‘Like father, like son’

Dhanush has been in the news for his latest release, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, which is his third directorial venture. Amid the film's success, the actor diverted all attention to a social media post, which featured a rather rare moment from his life.

Taking to his account on Instagram, Dhanush shared a heartwarming picture along with his younger son, Linga. The dad-son duo appeared to be attending an event together during which they shared a warm smile while they got clicked by the camera.

The candid moment simply captured a very special moment between the two and within no time it has garnered much attention from fans as well. Taking to the comment section of the post, netizens dropped hearts and exclaimed how much the two of them looked similar.

While one of the fans wrote “The smile on his face”, some other fan commented “Linga looks like young age super star face cut.”

For the uninformed, Dhanush was recently granted divorce from his ex-wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth in November 2024. The couple is blessed with two sons, Yatra and Linga, who are frequently seen spending time with both of their parents.

Well back during the release of Dhanush’s third directorial NEEK, Yatra and Linga were spotted attending the first-day first-show of the movie at a theater in Chennai.

In several pictures and videos that had gone viral, the two of them were seen surrounded by their friends as well as the entire star cast of the movie, as they enjoyed their father’s film.

The happy smiles on their faces whilst sitting at the rear end seats of the theaters proved the amount of fun they had.