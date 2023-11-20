Dhanush's son Yatra caught riding superbike without helmet and license, police impose Rs 1000 fine: Report

Actor Dhanush's son Yatra recently found himself in the spotlight on social media after reports surfaced that he had been fined by the police for violating traffic rules. A video emerged online showing Yatra riding a superbike in the Poes Garden area of Chennai. He was accompanied by a guide who was assisting him in learning how to ride a two-wheeler.

However, in the video, which quickly went viral, Yatra was not wearing a helmet, and the bike's number plate was not visible. Additionally, Yatra was not carrying his driver's license, which further compounded his traffic violations and led to a police investigation.

Police confirmed Yatra's identity through his mother, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, as he was wearing a mask in the video. Following the investigation, the police imposed a fine of Rs 1000 on Yatra for violating traffic rules. Despite their separation, which was announced a year ago, Dhanush and his ex-wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth remain committed to prioritizing their sons' well-being in every possible way.

Diwali 2023 celebrations with Rajinikanth

Yatra Raja and Linga, the sons of actor Dhanush and Rajinikanth's elder daughter and director Aishwarya Rajinikanth, are often seen spending quality time with their grandfather, especially during festive occasions.

Yatra and Linga recently celebrated Diwali with their mother Aishwarya and grandfather Rajinikanth, and pictures from the celebration quickly gained traction on social media. The pictures, shared by several industry insiders, showcased the family enjoying their time together. Rajinikanth actively participates in his grandchildren's lives whenever his busy schedule allows.

Check out the photos of the Diwali celebrations of Rajinikanth, Yatra Raja, and Linga below

Upcoming projects of Dhanush

Dhanush is next set to star in Arun Matheswaran's period action film, Captain Miller, slated for release during Pongal, 2024. The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan, Nassar, Sundeep Kishan, Vinoth Kishan, and many more. It has been revealed that the film will be released in three parts.

Apart from Captain Miller, Dhanush is also embarking on his second directorial venture, which will mark his 50th project in the film industry. Tentatively titled D50, the film is expected to feature Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Aparna Balamurali, and others in prominent roles.

