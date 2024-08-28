Dhanush’s son Yatra makes cinematic debut; here's how he contributed to his father's third directorial NEEK

After the massive success of his film Raayan, Dhanush is currently busy with another of his upcoming movies Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK). The movie is expected to hit the theaters on October 14, 2024. Currently, the makers are all set for the release of the song Golden Sparrow from the movie, which will come out on August 30, 2024.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), actor SJ Suryah dropped a post of appreciation for the upcoming song Golden Sparrow. Moreover, he also revealed in his post that it has been Dhanush’ son, Yatra, who penned the lyrics for the song. Well, this indeed comes out to be a great first step into the world of cinema for the young boy, making many speculate if he would indeed join the film world much like his father.

Check out the post here.

However, shortly after Sreyas, the CEO of Dhanush’s production house Wunderbar Films, clarified that Yatra had, in fact, only written the hook line for the song Golden Sparrow in NEEK and not the entire lyrics for the song.

Responding to SJ Suryah’s comment, Sreyas penned, “Sirrr, Arivu brother has written the song sir, but Yatra wrote only the hook four line of the song sir. Thank you for your sweet words sir, #GoldenSparrow from Aug 30th…. #NEEK.”

For the unversed, Yatra is the son of superstar Dhanush and his ex-wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth. He also has a younger brother named Linga. The star kids do not have any presence on social media and their parents prefer to keep themselves low-key and much away from media attention and limelight.

Well, reports about Dhanush’s son Yatra aspiring to become a cinematographer much like his father have often grabbed attention. While there has been no official confirmation on the same, some earlier speculations hinted that the young boy would be making his debut in his father’s project Raayan.

Besides that, sometime in 2023, Yatra Raja made headlines after news reports claimed that he had violated traffic rules and was fined for riding a superbike sans helmet and driving license. However, no case was registered against him since he was underage at that time.

