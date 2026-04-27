Dhanush’s son Yatra set to debut in cinema soon? Kara actor reacts to star kid’s possible launch

Dhanush is all set to hit the big screens soon with the action thriller Kara. Directed by Vignesh Raja, known for Por Thozhil, the film is scheduled to release on April 30, 2026, with pre-release events already underway.

During a recent appearance, Dhanush was asked whether his elder son, Yatra, is set to make his debut in cinema.

Dhanush reacts to his son Yatra’s cinematic debut

Speaking at the Kara pre-release event, he said, “I came into acting at the age of 16 because of my circumstances. He is just 19 now, and I still see him as a kid. I don’t know what he will become yet, it’s too early to say.”

The actor’s comment comes amid rumors suggesting that he might be planning to launch his son in cinema, possibly by directing the film himself. However, in a recent public interaction, Dhanush clarified that he has not yet decided on his next directorial project.

Dhanush is currently focused on his acting commitments with filmmakers Rajkumar Periasamy, Tamizharasan Pachamuthu, and Mari Selvaraj. He also confirmed that Vada Chennai 2 is in the lineup and stated that he will consider directing only after completing these projects.

Dhanush’s work front

Dhanush will next be seen in the lead role in Kara, an upcoming action thriller set in 1991 in Ramanathapuram. The film follows Karasamy, a reformed thief, set against the backdrop of the Gulf War between the USA and Iraq. Due to tense circumstances, he is forced to return to crime to reclaim his mortgaged ancestral land and fulfill his father’s final wish.

Alongside Dhanush and Mamitha Baiju , the film features KS Ravikumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Karunas, and Jayaram in key roles. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music and background score, while Theni Eswar handles the cinematography and Sreejith Sarang serves as the editor.

Looking ahead, the actor will also appear in D55, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. The film will feature Mammootty in a key role, with Sreeleela and Sai Pallavi as co-leads.

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