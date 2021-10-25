Dhanush's sons' reaction to their father receiving National Award for Asuran is priceless; Watch VIDEO

Dhanush will be honoured with the National Award for Best Actor in Asuran. The actor has arrived with his family and their pictures from the event have set the internet. However, amidst all that, what caught our attention is Dhanush's two sons, Yathra and Linga's reaction to their father receiving the award. It is all things cute and priceless.

As Dhanush receives the award from Vice President, Venkaiah Naidu, his wife Soundarya can be seen clapping as his two sons are jumping in joy with bright smiles. The video sets major family goals and all we can say is aww.

Proud moment! @dhanushkraja receiving the best actor award at the 67th National Film Awards for his outstanding performance in #Asuran. ⁦@theVcreations⁩ ⁦@VetriMaaran⁩ pic.twitter.com/LOKeAg7nVL — sridevi sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) October 25, 2021

The 67th National Awards are being presented at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan today. However, they were announced last year and Dhanush penned a note to express his happiness his second National Award in the Best Actor category. “I woke up to this amaziing news of being honoured with the Prestigious national award for ASURAN. To win one best actor award is a dream, to win Two is nothing short of a blessing. I never imagined I would come this far,” wrote Dhanush in his statement.

Period-action film Asuran is directed by filmmaker Vetrimaaran and bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu. Apart from featuring Dhanush in the lead, the movie also stars Manju Warrier opposite Dhanush. The plot is based on the famous Tamil novel Vekkai penned by writer Poomani. It revolves around the life of a farmer, who avenges the death of his murdered son.

