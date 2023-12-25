Dhanush’s third directorial title REVEALED; features Mathew Thomas, Priya P Varrier in lead roles

Dhanush is without a doubt one of the most talented filmmakers in the country. A;part from being an established actor, he is also a producer, a playback singer, a writer, and a director as well. It was announced earlier this year that the Atrangi Re actor is gearing up for his third directorial.

Now, the actor has turned to social media to reveal the film’s title. He also shared a 1 minute and 9 second long motion poster, which also introduced the stars of the film. Dhanush revealed on his social media that the film is titled Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam, and also mentioned that it would be ‘a usual love story’.

Check out the motion poster below:

More about the film

Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam (shortened to NEEK) would mark Dhanush’s third directorial after the 2017 film Pa Paandi and the upcoming film tentatively titled D50. The film is understood to be a love story, revolving around a group of teenagers.

The film features an ensemble cast including Priya Prakash Varrier, Mathew Thomas of Leo fame, Anikha Surendran, and debutant Pavesh, among others in the lead roles. Dhanush’s own production house Wunderbar Films have bankrolled it, while GV Prakash Kumar composes the music for the film. Leon Britto cranks the camera for it as well, and GK Prasanna has been roped in as the editor.

Advertisement

Dhanush on the workfront

Dhanush is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, Captain Miller, which is helmed by Arun Matheswaran. The film revolves around the eponymous rebel leader, and is set to be a three part franchise. Captain Miller also features an ensemble cast including Dhanush, Priyanka Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, Vinoth Kishan, Shiva Rajkumar, and many more in prominent roles.

The film has been bankrolled by Senthil and Arjun Thyagarajan under the banner of Sathya Jyothi Films, and GVP composes the music for the film. Siddhartha Nuni and Nagooran Ramachandran take care of the film’s cinematography and editing departments respectively. Captain Miller is set to release during Pongal 2024.

Apart from that the actor is also working on his 50th film. Apart from directing the film, he also features in the lead role in the film as well. The film features an ensemble cast including SJ Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Aparna Balamurali and many more as well.

ALSO READ: Un Oliyile: Second single from Dhanush starrer Captain Miller is a heartfelt love song