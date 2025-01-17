Dhanush's third directorial venture NEEK release date postponed due to Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, also known as NEEK gets a new release date. The film, written, directed, and produced by Dhanush, is scheduled to be released worldwide on 21st February 2025 in theaters. This move is reportedly been taken to avoid clash with Ajith Kumar's movie.

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam also known as NEEK which was initially planned to be released on 7th Feb 2024 has now been postponed because of Vidaamuyarchi which is releasing just a date before it.

Here’s the official update on release date by Dhanush:

Dhanush, the popular Indian actor has left a significant mark on the entertainment industry. And after delivering some of the hit performances, he is now all set to bring this third directed movie. Yes, after directing movies like Pa Paandi, and Raayan, the actor is soon going to bring his new movie into the theatres titled Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam. Keep reading for more information.

This Ajith Kumar starrer film was first going to hit the theatres during Sankranti but eventually got pushed to the first week of February, getting the date one day before the NEEK release.

On the other hand, Dhanush’s directed movie is a coming-of-age tale that stars Kavish, Priya Prakash Warrier, Mathew Thomas, and others. It is said that this film will be a mixture of romantic and comedy, promising to keep the audience hooked and on the edge of their seats. The poster feels so dreamy with shining stars, a heart-shaped moon, and a beautiful dark blue sky.

The makers have already released some songs and posters, building excitement among the fans that will come to an end on 21st February 2025.

As for Vidaamuyarchi, it featured Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles. In the movie, fans will get to see the actor as a caring husband, who shares a close bond with his wife. However, due to various challenges, the spark of their relationship fades. Soon, their relationship will face unexpected circumstances where Ajith Kumar’s character will set on a mission to retrieve his wife. It would be exciting to see the actor getting back to the screen delivering strong dialogues and action-packed scenes.

Both movies are based on different genres and are gaining equal love from the audience. It would be exciting to see these movies hitting the theatres.

