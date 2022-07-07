Dhanush's Thulluvadho Illamai to be re-released in TN theatres after 20 years; Details Inside

There is good news for all Dhanush fans. One of his early days' gems, Thulluvadho Illamai is making a comeback into the theatres. This coming-of-age Tamil drama will once again be released in the Tamil Nadu theatres from tomorrow, on the 8th of July. The re-release has been planned as Selvaraghavan and Dhanush’s suspense drama, Naane Varuven is ready to be released this year.

For those who do not know, Thulluvatho Illamai was the first time brothers Dhanush and Selvaraghavan worked together on a Kollywood movie. The project further marked Dhanush’s debut in the Tamil film industry as an actor. Helmed by Dhanush and Selvaragahavan’s father Kasthuri Raja, Selvaraghavan has penned the screenplay for the film. Yuvan Shankar Raja and Viji Manuel are credited with providing the music for Thulluvatho Illamai.

Now coming to the cast, Abhinay, Sherin, Ramesh, Shilpa, and Gangeshwari also stepped into acting with the movie that features bigwigs like Vijayakumar, Ramesh Khanna, and Pyramid Natarajan in key roles.

Thulluvatho Illamai talks about the life of some high school students, who end up risking their lives after getting hooked on drugs.

Up next, Dhanush will appear on the big screens in the Hollywood drama, The Gray Man. He will be seen sharing the screen with Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling in the flick directed by Russo Brothers.

The Gray Man is inspired by Mark Greaney's best-selling namesake book series. It talks about a highly talented CIA operator, who is forced to flee to America after uncovering some explosive government secrets.

In the meantime, Dhanush also has the bilingual film Vaathi with director Venky Atluri and Captain Miller with Arun Matheswaran in the making.

Also Read: SSMB28: Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde's next to go on the floors in August