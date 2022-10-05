Dhanush's trilingual drama with filmmaker Sekhar Kammula to go on the floors by January 2023

South star Dhanush has some promising projects in his kitty like Vaathi, Captain Miller and The Gray Man 2. The National Award-winning actor has also signed up to play the lead in director Sekhar Kammula's trilingual drama. Now, the latest buzz is that the untitled film is expected to go on the floors by January 2023. The yet-to-be-titled drama will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, and is tentatively called ‘Production no 4’. Other details about the cast and crew are still under wrap.

On the other hand, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced separation after being married for 18 years in January this year. However, the latest reports claim that the two have decided to put their divorce on hold for now and work things out, although no official statement has come from either Dhanush or Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth yet. They are parents to two sons, Linga and Yatra.