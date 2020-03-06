Dhanush's upcoming film Karnan not based on Kodiyankulam riots; director Mari Selvaraj clears the air

Director Mari Selvaraj during an interview with Vikatan, stated that the film is not based on the Kodiyankulam riots.

The south film, titled Karnan will feature Asuran star Dhanush in the lead. The film is helmed by Mari Selvaraj who is known for his film called Pariyerum Perumal. There was a strong buzz going on in the south film industry that the south flick is based on the caste riots in Kodiyankulam that took place in 1995. Karunas who is the leader of the Mukkulathor Pulipadai had threatened that he will get the film banned. Now, the latest update on the film, Karnan is that the director, Mari Selvaraj during an interview with Vikatan stated that the film is not based on the Kodiyankulam riots.

The director clears the air by stating that he does not feel the need to recreate the incidents that have taken place in the past, as that is done by newspapers and magazines. He further adds that the Dhanush starrer is a story of fiction and it also includes the stories he has heard throughout his life. Mari Selvaraj states that the lead character is a very strong-headed part, which is brave and ready to face the battles in life. The lead character in no way will run away from the difficulties of life.

South director Selvaraj makes it a point to add that he wanted to make Karnan first, instead of Pariyerum Perumal. But, he was advised to prove his mettle in the film industry before he could bring on board a big star in his film. The director also mentions that he was lucky enough to get a call from the Pattas actor and that he agreed to do the film.

(ALSO READ: Karnan: Dhanush's BTS photos from the sets with Mari Selvaraj and team will leave you excited for the film)

Read More