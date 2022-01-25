Dhanush's Vaathi cinematographer walks out of the bilingual project

Superstar Dhanush is presently shooting in Hyderabad for Venky Atluri’s next, Vaathi. But it looks like all is not good in the hood. The cinematographer for Vaathi, Dinesh Krishnan has walked out of the film midway. He took to Twitter and shared a post on the same, “It is unfortunate that I couldn’t be a part of @dhanushkraja’s #vaathi #SIRmovie Hoping to work soon with @Fortune4Cinemas@SitharaEnts @vamsi84 #venkyatluri #covid." The reason for his exit is not clear as of now.

Another question that has cropped up is who will take charge of the cinematography for the film now. T he bilingual Tamil and Telugu project is backed by S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya of Sithara Entertainments. Starring Dhanush in the lead, the film narrates the journey of a common man who is up against the corrupt education system. The actor will be seen playing a college teacher in his next. Vaathi will also be marking Dhanush’s debut in the Telugu film industry. The first look teaser released by the makers has got the fans excited about the social drama.

