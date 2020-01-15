Dhanush's wife Aishwaryaa enjoys watching Pattas with friends and family; See Photos

Dhanush's wife Aishwaryaa Dhanush also joined fans along with her friends and family members to watch first-day first show of the film. The photos of Aishwaryaa watching the film along with her mains have surfaced on social media.

Director RS Durai Senthilkumar's Pattas starring Dhanush in the lead role has released today, January 15, 2020. The film has opened to a thunderous response from the audience and critics alike. Pattas also stars Mehreen Pirzada and Sneha in the female lead roles. Well, Pattas is receiving good reviews on social media. In fact, Dhanush's wife Aishwaryaa Dhanush also joined fans along with her friends and family members to watch first-day first show of the film. The photos of Aishwaryaa watching the film along with her mains have surfaced on social media.

Rajinikanth and Dhanush's family always makes sure to watch first-day first show of the film along with the fans. Recently, Rajinikanth's daughters Soundarya and Aishwaryaa Dhanush had also joined the celebrations and were spotted cheering up for Darbar. Aishwaryaa Dhanush shared a picture with sister Soundarya as they flaunted customised Darbar hoodies. Aishwaryaa wrote on Instagram, "We live you ....love you Appa ! #sistersquad #darbar."

#Dhanush Anna family watching #Pattas @dhanushkraja @ash_r_dhanush#PattasFDFS #ChillBro #PattasPongal #PattasReview #PattasFromToday pic.twitter.com/C77rpBHo6U — (@iamdhanushian) January 15, 2020

Talking about Pattas, Pattas also stars Nasser, Naveen Chandra and Munishkanth Ramdoss in important roles. This film marks the return of the dynamic director and lead actor Dhanush after their film Kodi. Bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films, Pattas becomes Dhanush's second hit right after his last release Asuran.

