Dharala Prabhu Twitter Review: Here's what Twitterati have to say about Harish Kalyan starrer

Dharala Prabhu, which has Harish Kalyan and Tanya Hope in the lead roles, was released today, and fans have been taking to Twitter to post their reviews.
4489 reads Mumbai Updated: March 13, 2020 01:39 pm
Dharala Prabhu, which has Harish Kalyan in the lead role, was released today. The film, which is a Tamil remake of Hindi movie, Vicky Donor, was received well by the audience and fans have been taking to Twitter to express their review for the film. Since morning the film has also been trending on the microblogging site. Bankrolled by Screen Scene Media Entertainment, Dharala Prabhu was directed by Krishna Marimuthu, whose first film was a Telugu film Yuddham Sharanam.

Tanya Hope was seen as the female lead. The film’s music was scored by eight music directors for the first time in Kollywood cinema. Vivek-Merin duo, Kaber Vasuki, three-member rock band Madley Blues, four-member Tamil rock band Oorka, British playback singer Inno Genga, Sean Roldan, Bharath Shankar were the eight composers who scored music for Dharala Prabhu. The film also has critically acclaimed Vivekh playing the role of a doctor.

Yesterday, the makers released a sneak peek, in which Vivekh was seen interviewing candidates for sperm donation. As soon as the video was posted, it took over the internet. Talking about the film, the director said that though it is a remake, the Tamil version will have originality and it won't be an absolute copy of the Hindi version. He stated that the main lead, Harish Kalyan, will be a grounded character unlike Ayushmann Khurrana, who was loud and outgoing in Vicky Donor.

