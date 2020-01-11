Dharla Prabhu will not be a replica of Vicky Donar: Director OPENS UP

Director of Dharla Prabhu, which is the Tamil remake of Hindi movie Viky Donar, opened up during an interview that the film will not be the exact replica of Vicky Donor.

The first look of Dharla Prabhu, which has Harish Kalyan Tanya Hope in the lead roles was released yesterday. Krishna Marimuthu, who has earlier worked in Naga Chaitanya’s Yddham Sharanam has directed film. Selvakumar has cranking the camera. He is known for his outstanding work in films like Maanagaram, Mehandi Circus and Gypsy. Sathish Surya, who worked as editor in Irudhi Suttru and Soorarai Pottru, has been roped in to edit this film.

Actor Vivekh will be seen playing the role of the doctor, which was played by Annu Kapoor is the Hindi version. Talking about the film, the director said that though it is a remake, the Tamil version will have an originality and it won't be an absolute copy of the Hindi version. He stated that the main lead, Harish Kalyan, will be a grounded character unlike Ayushmann Khurrana, who was loud and outgoing in Vicky Donor.

Tanya will be seen as an independent, brave woman. Krishna stated that actor Vivekh was roped in as he is known for his subtle message that he delivers even in the comedy tracks. He was quoted as saying by The Times Of India, “I’m a big fan of the original so when I got the offer to direct this film, I asked for some time to work on the script. It needed to be adapted to today’s times, and there are things in the film that might not have suited our audiences. We have made some major changes."

