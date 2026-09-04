Dharman Promo: Rajinikanth finishes up 2nd schedule of Ashwath Marimuthu directorial actioner

Rajinikanth starrer Dharman is an upcoming action entertainer directed by Dragon fame Ashwath Marimuthu. Co-produced by Kamal Haasan, the film has wrapped up its second schedule.

Dharman: Rajinikanth wraps up second schedule for actioner

In a promo shared by the makers online, the team unveiled a new video. Sharing the update, they said, “ DHARMAN 2nd Schedule Wrapped. SWAG Mode: ON.”

Here’s the promo:

In the update shared by the team, the promo featured the superstar in a stylish doctor look, sporting scrubs. Apart from him, the glimpse also featured Simran in a co-lead role.

As per a report shared by Valai Pechu, Rajinikanth is impressed by the speed at which the director is completing the work. Apparently, the team had initially planned a four-day shoot but wrapped it up in two days.

However, this is only a report for now, and no official update has been made. Earlier, director Ashwath Marimuthu had revealed that his film with Rajinikanth would wrap up filming by October 2026.

Dharman is the Rajinikanth-starrer that was previously referred to by its tentative title, Thalaivar173, with the actor reportedly set to play a stylish doctor. Alongside the superstar, the film features Simran Bagga, Yogi Babu, and Raashii Khanna in key roles.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music and background score, while Niketh Bommireddy serves as the cinematographer. Pradeep E. Ragav is handling the editing, and the Anbariv duo has been brought on board as the action choreographers. While more details about the film are yet to be revealed, reports suggest that Ram Pothineni might appear in the movie as the main antagonist. However, there has been no official confirmation.

Rajinikanth’s work front

Rajinikanth is next set to appear in Jailer 2 . Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the action drama is expected to feature Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and others in key roles.

Moreover, Hrithik Roshan, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Vijay Sethupathi are expected to make cameo appearances. The film is slated to hit the big screens on October 15, 2026.

Apart from Dharman, the superstar also has the tentatively titled KHxRK in the pipeline, which will see him reunite with Kamal Haasan.

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