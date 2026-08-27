Dharman: Rajinikanth actioner to wrap up shoot by October 2026, confirms director; Says superstar has a ‘Gen Z vibe’

Rajinikanth starrer Dharman was announced earlier by the team, with the initial posters indicating that the film would be a complete action entertainer. Now, director Ashwath Marimuthu has confirmed that the movie will wrap up its shoot by October 2026.

Dharman: Rajinikanth starrer to finish up shoot by October 2026

Speaking at an event organized by Galatta, director Ashwath Marimuthu confirmed that his film with Rajinikanth will wrap up filming by October 2026. He said, “ Dharman shoot will be over in October 2026. Two schedules have been completed. Rajinikanth sir is in a Gen-Z vibe, and the film will be a very likeable one. We are having quite some fun. My previous heroes, Ashok (Selvan) and Pradeep (Ranganathan), are young and my friends, but I've never seen a sweeter person like Rajini sir. Just like Nelson said, he's a fantabulous human being. Also, he stands up whenever I go near him. I asked him why, and he said, ‘It is out of respect for the craft and the director.’”

The filmmaker also shared details about his upcoming collaboration with Silambarasan TR. The Dragon director confirmed that the movie, tentatively titled STR51, will go on floors in February next year after the actor completes Arasan.

Dharman is the Rajinikanth starrer that was previously referred to by its tentative title, Thalaivar173, with the actor touted to play a stylish doctor. Alongside the superstar, the film features Simran Bagga, Yogi Babu, and Raashii Khanna in key roles.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music and background score, while Niketh Bommireddy serves as the cinematographer. Pradeep E. Ragav is handling the editing, and the Anbariv duo has been brought on board as the action choreographers. While more details about the film are yet to be revealed, reports suggest that Ram Pothineni might appear in the movie as the main antagonist. However, there has been no official confirmation.

Rajinikanth’s work front

Rajinikanth is next set to appear in Jailer 2 . Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the action drama is expected to feature Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and others in key roles.

Moreover, Hrithik Roshan, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Vijay Sethupathi are expected to make cameo appearances. The film is slated to hit the big screens on October 15, 2026.

Apart from Dharman, the superstar also has the tentatively titled KHxRK Reunion in the pipeline, which is expected to reunite him with Kamal Haasan.

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