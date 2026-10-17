Dharman: Rajinikanth starrer action entertainer to feature Nayanthara in a key role? Here’s what we know

Dharman, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is an upcoming action entertainer co-produced by Kamal Haasan under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films International. Now, reports suggest that Nayanthara may join the cast in a key role.

Dharman: Nayanthara to star in a key role in Rajinikanth starrer film?

According to Valai Pechu, Nayanthara is said to have agreed to play an important character in Dharman. She is reportedly the latest female actor to join the project after Simran and Raashii Khanna, while Sreeleela is also said to be part of the film. Speculation suggests that Nayanthara’s character will play a significant role in the story, with the actress expected to feature in several scenes.

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Director Ashwath Marimuthu is reportedly planning to incorporate plenty of entertaining elements into the film, particularly comedy. However, the makers have yet to issue an official update regarding Nayanthara’s involvement, so the news remains unconfirmed.

Previously referred to by its tentative title, Thalaivar173, Dharman is expected to feature Rajinikanth as a stylish doctor. The film also stars Simran Bagga, Yogi Babu, and Raashii Khanna in key roles.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music and background score, while Niketh Bommireddy serves as the cinematographer. Pradeep E. Ragav is handling the editing, and the Anbariv duo is responsible for the action choreography. The film is expected to release during Pongal 2027, with shooting likely to wrap up by November 2026.

Although further details about the project remain under wraps, reports suggest that Ram Pothineni might play the main antagonist. However, the makers have yet to confirm his involvement officially.

Rajinikanth’s work front

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Rajinikanth was recently seen in the action-comedy film Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. A sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer, the film follows “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian as he sets out to dismantle an idol-stealing group, leading to a major confrontation.

Apart from the superstar, the film features SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Yogi Babu, and others in key roles. It also includes cameo appearances by Mohanlal, Hrithik Roshan, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, and Vijay Sethupathi.

Looking ahead, Rajinikanth is also set to star in KHxRK, co-starring Kamal Haasan.

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