Dharman: Rajinikanth starrer action entertainer to film final schedule in November 2026? Find out

Dharman, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, began production earlier this year and has reportedly been progressing at a brisk pace. Now, the film is said to be heading towards its final shooting schedule in November 2026, with the makers reportedly eyeing a Pongal 2027 theatrical release.

Dharman: Rajinikanth starrer to film final schedule in November 2026?

According to a report by Valai Pechu, the Dharman team will take a break in October 2026 and resume filming in November for the final shooting schedule. The team is reportedly planning to wrap up production during this schedule and release the film for Pongal 2027.

However, the makers have yet to officially confirm the shooting schedule or release plans, so these details remain unverified reports for now.

Dharman, previously referred to by its tentative title Thalaivar173, is expected to feature Rajinikanth as a stylish doctor. Alongside the superstar, the film stars Simran Bagga, Yogi Babu, and Raashii Khanna in key roles.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music and background score, while Niketh Bommireddy serves as the cinematographer. Pradeep E. Ragav is handling the editing, and the action choreography has been entrusted to the Anbariv duo.

Although further details about the film remain under wraps, reports suggest that Ram Pothineni might play the main antagonist. However, the makers have yet to confirm his involvement officially.

Rajinikanth’s work front

Rajinikanth will next be seen in Jailer 2 , directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The action drama continues the story of retired officer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, whose peaceful life is disrupted by a powerful group seeking revenge for Varma’s demise in the first film.

Going undercover as a driver, Tiger sets out to dismantle the empire while protecting his family from danger. With support from his trusted allies Mathew, Narasimha and Kamdev, he faces formidable new enemies in a high-stakes battle.

The film features SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan and others in key roles. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 15, 2026.

In addition to the principal cast, Jailer 2 is also expected to feature Mohanlal, Hrithik Roshan, Shiva Rajkumar, and Vijay Sethupathi in cameo appearances.

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