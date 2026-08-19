Dharman: Rajinikanth starrer actioner to feature Ram Pothineni as an antagonist? Find out

Dharman, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is an upcoming action entertainer directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. As the film is expected to hit the big screens in early 2027, it seems the project may feature Ram Pothineni in a pivotal role.

Dharman: Ram Pothineni to star alongside Rajinikanth in action entertainer

According to a report by Gulte, Ram Pothineni has been approached for an important role in Dharman. Initially, the makers had reportedly approached actor Dhruv Vikram for the role, but he declined the offer.

As per Indiaglitz, Ram will join Dharman during its second schedule and is expected to play the antagonist. However, this is based on a report, and the makers have not officially confirmed the casting yet.

While RaPo is reportedly joining the Rajinikanth starrer, the iSmart Shankar actor is also gearing up to make his directorial debut. Tentatively titled RamPo23, the film is expected to be a thriller, with Riteish Deshmukh being considered for the antagonist’s role.

Dharman is the Rajinikanth starrer that was previously referred to by its tentative title, Thalaivar173. Alongside the superstar, the film features Simran Bagga, Yogi Babu and Raashii Khanna in key roles.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music and background score, while Niketh Bommireddy serves as the cinematographer. Pradeep E. Ragav is handling the editing, and the Anbariv duo has been brought on board as the action choreographers. The makers recently began the second schedule.

Initially, the makers announced Sundar C as the film’s director. However, the filmmaker later stepped away from the project, with Cibi Chakaravarthi subsequently coming on board. Although Rajinikanth was interested in the project, it required extensive planning and additional time for execution. Ashwath Marimuthu eventually took over the directorial responsibilities.

Rajinikanth’s work front

Rajinikanth is next set to appear in Jailer 2. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the action drama is expected to feature Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu and others in key roles.

Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar are expected to reprise their cameo appearances from the first film, while Hrithik Roshan is also expected to make a special appearance. The film is slated to hit the big screens on October 15, 2026.

Apart from Dharman, the superstar also has the tentatively titled KHxRK Reunion in the pipeline, which is expected to reunite him with Kamal Haasan.

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