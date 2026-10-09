Dharman: Rajinikanth starrer actioner to skip Pongal 2027 release for Kamal Haasan’s Indian 3? Here’s what we know

Dharman, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is an upcoming action entertainer directed by Dragon fame Ashwath Marimuthu. Co-produced by Kamal Haasan, the film was initially expected to release during Pongal 2027. However, reports suggest that the film might be postponed to make way for KH’s Indian 3 to arrive in theatres during the same festive window.

Rajinikanth’s Dharman to be postponed for Indian 3?

According to reports shared by Valai Pechu and Movies Singapore, the team behind Indian 3 is planning a theatrical release for Pongal 2027. Post-production is reportedly complete for the portions that were shot alongside Indian 2, with only 15 days of shooting remaining for the new visuals. Following discussions with Kamal Haasan, the team is said to be planning to complete the remaining shoot and bring the film to theatres during Pongal 2027.

If this happens, the Rajinikanth starrer Dharman could skip the festive season and move its release to April 30, 2027. With Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi scheduled to arrive on April 7, 2027, the Rajinikanth-starrer is reportedly eyeing a late-April release instead.

However, these developments are based on reports, and there has been no official confirmation regarding the release dates of either Indian 3 or Dharman.

More about Indian 3 and Dharman

Indian 3 is conceived as a direct continuation of Indian 2, with portions of both films shot simultaneously. The epilogue of the second instalment included a teaser indicating that Senapathy’s story would conclude in the third part. The film is also expected to explore Senapathy’s backstory and introduce his father, Veerasekaran Balram, played by Kamal Haasan himself, through an epic period drama.

However, the underwhelming critical and commercial response to Indian 2 created uncertainty surrounding its sequel. Recently, the makers provided a significant update, indicating that the third instalment remains in the pipeline, three years after the second film’s theatrical release.

Meanwhile, Dharman is the Rajinikanth starrer previously referred to by its tentative title, Thalaivar173. The action entertainer is expected to feature the superstar as a suave doctor, with Ram Pothineni reportedly likely to play the main antagonist. Simran Bagga, Yogi Babu, and Raashii Khanna are also expected to feature in key roles.

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