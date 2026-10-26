Dharman: Rajinikanth starrer officially onboards Nayanthara in a key role, reuniting after 5 years; ‘AURA IS DOUBLE’

Dharman, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is an upcoming action entertainer directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. Co-produced by Kamal Haasan under the banner of RKFI, the film is expected to hit theatres in 2027. The makers have officially announced Nayanthara as one of the film’s key cast members.

Dharman: Nayanthara reunites with Rajinikanth after Annaatthe

In a recent update, the makers announced that Rajinikanth and Nayanthara are all set to share the screen once again. Announcing her inclusion in the film, the team wrote, “THE AURA IS DOUBLE. Welcoming the one and only Nayanthara to DHARMAN.”

Here’s the update:

The upcoming film marks the sixth time Rajinikanth and Nayanthara have appeared together on the big screen. The duo first shared the screen in Chandramukhi. Nayanthara later made a guest appearance in Sivaji: The Boss, followed by an extended cameo in Kuselan. In 2020, she reunited with the superstar in Darbar and subsequently starred alongside him in Annaatthe.

Now, five years after the release of the Siva directorial, the duo is set to reunite for this action entertainer produced by Kamal Haasan.

Dharman will feature Rajinikanth as a stylish doctor. The film also stars Simran Bagga, Yogi Babu, and Raashii Khanna in key roles.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music and background score, while Niketh Bommireddy serves as the cinematographer. Pradeep E. Ragav is handling the editing, and the Anbariv duo is responsible for the action choreography.

The film is reportedly expected to hit theatres during Summer 2027, with shooting likely to wrap up by November 2026.

Although further details about the project remain under wraps, reports suggest that Ram Pothineni might play the main antagonist. However, the makers have yet to confirm his involvement officially. There are also reports that actress Sreeleela will be part of the film.

Rajinikanth and Nayanthara’s work front

Rajinikanth was recently seen in the action-comedy film Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. A sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer, the film follows “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian as he sets out to dismantle an idol-trade network, leading to a major confrontation.

Apart from the superstar, the film features SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Yogi Babu, and others in key roles. It also includes cameo appearances by Mohanlal, Hrithik Roshan, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, and Vijay Sethupathi.

Looking ahead, Rajinikanth is also set to star in KHxRK, co-starring Kamal Haasan.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara will headline Mookuthi Amman 2, directed by Sundar C. The film is slated for release on November 6, 2026.

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