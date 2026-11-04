Dharman: Sreeleela officially joins Rajinikanth starrer action film after Nayanthara; Makers drops promo

Dharman, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is an upcoming action entertainer directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. Now, the team has officially announced actress Sreeleela's inclusion in a key role in the film.

Dharman: Sreeleela officially joins Rajinikanth starrer action film

In a new promo released by the makers, Sreeleela is officially introduced as part of the cast of Dharman. Sharing the update, the team penned, “SHE'S GOT THE SPARK. SHE'S GOT THE PATAKA. Welcoming the gorgeous Sreeleela to Dharman.”

Here’s the promo:

Co-produced by Kamal Haasan under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI), the promo features a classical music track composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Dharman will feature Rajinikanth as a stylish doctor. The film also stars Simran Bagga, Yogi Babu, and Raashii Khanna in key roles. While the casting remains unconfirmed, actor Ram Pothineni is reportedly expected to play the main antagonist in the film. Moreover, actress Nayanthara has also recently joined the shoot, marking her sixth collaboration with the superstar.

The film is reportedly expected to hit theatres in Summer 2027, with shooting likely to wrap up by November 2026.

Rajinikanth and Sreeleela’s work front

Rajinikanth was recently seen in the action-comedy film Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. A sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer, the film follows "Tiger" Muthuvel Pandian as he sets out to dismantle an idol-trading network, leading to a major confrontation.

Apart from the superstar, the film features SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Yogi Babu, and others in key roles. It also includes cameo appearances by Mohanlal, Hrithik Roshan, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, and Vijay Sethupathi.

Looking ahead, Rajinikanth is also set to star in KHxRK, co-starring Kamal Haasan and directed by Nelson.

Meanwhile, Sreeleela was last seen in a lead role in the movie Ustaad Bhagat Singh, co-starring Pawan Kalyan.

Up next, the actress will play a co-lead role in the action drama OM: Chapter 1, starring Dhanush. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film also features Mammootty and Sai Pallavi in pivotal roles.

Moreover, Sreeleela will also appear in a lead role in the movie Dare Devil, co-starring Ajith Kumar and directed by Adhik Ravichandran.

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