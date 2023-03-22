Dhoom Dhaam song from Dasara is out; Nani unleashes his rustic side in this foot-tapping number

Dasara, the highly anticipated rustic action drama that features Nani in the lead role, is gearing up for a grand theatrical release this March. The movie, which features Keerthy Suresh as the female lead, has been garnering the attention of film fanatics across the country with its promising official trailer, and catchy songs. On March 22, Wednesday, leading man Nani, Keerthy Suresh, and other Dasara team members launched the mass, foot-tapping number from the film, Dhoom Dhaam, at a grand event which was held in Mumbai.

Dhoom Dhaam song from Dasara is out

Featuring Nani, Keerthy Suresh and Deekshith Shetty, the ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ song can only be described as the 'massiest local street song' and an out-and-out high energy, dance track with uptempo beats that are guaranteed to have you on your feet. The song has been receiving a massive positive reception and has driven audiences into a frenzy. It is not surprising in fact, as the song has already gained popularity ever since the teaser dropped and has been trending on reels.

Watch Dhoom Dhaam song from Dasara, below: