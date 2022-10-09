Dhoomam: Fahadh Faasil and Pawan Kumar's thriller goes on floors with mahurat pooja; PHOTOS

Fahadh Faasil will play the lead in the forthcoming suspense drama, Dhoomam. The project has been scripted by Pawan Kumar, who will also be directing the film. For those unaware, the actor and director duo previously collaborated on movies like Lucia and U Turn. Accompanying Fahadh Faasil, the movie will see the National Award-winning actress Aparna Balamurali as the leading lady. The film is likely to be out in 4 languages. Financed by KGF makers, Hombale Films, the drama marks the production house's second Malayalam Film, after Tyson with Prithviraj Sukumaran as the protagonist. In addition to Fahadh Faasil and Aparna Balamurali, the movie will also see Achyut Kumar, Joy Mathew, Dev Mohan, Anu Mohan, and Nandhu in key roles, along with others. Now, coming to the technical crew of the drama, while Poornachandra Tejaswi has given the tunes for the film, the camera work is being handled by the celebrated Cinematographer Preetha Jayaram. National Award winners Anees Nadodi and Poornima Ramaswamy are also a part of the team as Production Design and Costume Designers respectively.

Check out the pictures below: