Dhoomam: Fahadh Faasil and Pawan Kumar's thriller goes on floors with mahurat pooja; PHOTOS
Fahadh Faasil's forthcoming thriller Dhoomam has gone on floors today.
Fahadh Faasil will play the lead in the forthcoming suspense drama, Dhoomam. The project has been scripted by Pawan Kumar, who will also be directing the film. For those unaware, the actor and director duo previously collaborated on movies like Lucia and U Turn. Accompanying Fahadh Faasil, the movie will see the National Award-winning actress Aparna Balamurali as the leading lady. The film is likely to be out in 4 languages. Financed by KGF makers, Hombale Films, the drama marks the production house's second Malayalam Film, after Tyson with Prithviraj Sukumaran as the protagonist. In addition to Fahadh Faasil and Aparna Balamurali, the movie will also see Achyut Kumar, Joy Mathew, Dev Mohan, Anu Mohan, and Nandhu in key roles, along with others.
Now, coming to the technical crew of the drama, while Poornachandra Tejaswi has given the tunes for the film, the camera work is being handled by the celebrated Cinematographer Preetha Jayaram. National Award winners Anees Nadodi and Poornima Ramaswamy are also a part of the team as Production Design and Costume Designers respectively.
Addressing the media on the first look release of Dhoomam, producer Vijay Kiragandur was quoted saying, “Dhoomam is based on a new concept. And we are going to see and witness Fahadh in a new and massive role. We certainly feel that the amalgamation of the biggest actors together can create and weave magic together.”
Over and above this, Fahadh Faasil will reprise his popular character Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in the second installment of the Pushpa franchise, Pushpa: The Rule. Meanwhile, speculations about Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor in talks with director Sukumar to play a cop in the much-talked-about sequel were doing rounds. However, rubbishing such reports, producer Naveen Yerneni in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla called it "wrong news."
He further added, “Fahadh Faasil is doing the role. So it’s hundred percent false news. We will start shooting (for Pushpa 2) from this month's end. Between the 20th and 30th we will start the shoot. Initially, we will be shooting in Hyderabad and then we will go to the forest and other locations.”
