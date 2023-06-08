Dhoomam Trailer: Fahadh Faasil's Malayalam suspense thriller is cat and mouse race with time

Fahadh Faasil is back with another interesting film titled Dhoomam. The Malayalam film is directed by Pawan Kalyan, who delivered a blockbuster with U-turn, which was made in several languages. The trailer of Dhoomam was released and promises an engaging suspense thriller.

The trailer begins with Fahad Faasil making a pitch about anti-smoking. The protagonist goes on a morally questionable mission and this involves kidnapping, violence, and intimidation. The teaser also shows Aparna Balamurali crying and expressing concern in between. In the next shots, Fahadh appears mourning the loss of a beloved as he visits the graveyard several times. The trailer doesn't reveal much about the plot but promises an action, thriller, and revenge entertainer.

Overall, Fahadh Faasil yet again manages to hook the audience with his performance and leaves movie buffs intrigued.

Watch the trailer of Fahadh Faasil's Dhoomam here:

About Dhoomam

Dhoomam is bankrolled by Hombale Films after blockbuster hits like Kantara, KGF and more. This is the second Malayalam film produced by the production house after Tyson with Prithviraj Sukumaran as the protagonist. In fact, in the trailer, in a quick glimpse, Yash starrer KGF is also played on the laptop. Dhoomam features an ensemble cast including Fahadh Faasil, Aparna Balamurali, Achyut Kumar, Roshan Mathew, Vineeth Radhakrishnan, Anu Mohan, Joy Mathew and Nandhu.

Coming to the technical crew of the drama, while Poornachandra Tejaswi has given the tunes for the film, the camera work is being handled by the celebrated Cinematographer Preetha Jayaram. National Award winners Anees Nadodi and Poornima Ramaswamy are also a part of the team as Production Design and Costume Designers respectively.

Dhoomam is scheduled to release in the theatres on June 23. The film will be out in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu along with Malayalam.



Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil will be reprising his popular character Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in the second installment of the Pushpa franchise, Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles as well. Recently, the actor wrapped up an important schedule and the makers shared BTS photo from the sets.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Nayanthara and Jayam Ravi starrer Iraivan gets a release date