Dhoomam Twitter Review: Did Fahadh Faasil starrer manage to live up to audience’s expectations? Find out

Dhoomam, starring Fahadh Faasil, Aparna Balamurali, and Roshan Mathew, has finally been released. The film, directed by Pawan Kumar, has been long awaited by fans. Even though there was literally no promotion for the film, the anticipation for the movie was still there as this was the collaboration of an acclaimed director and an actor known for consistently delivering good films.

If the reviews are anything to go by, then the film seems to have clicked with a section of audience with its non-linear storytelling but not so well with the others. Twitter is filled with average reviews for the film, but netizens have termed it something new.

Dhoomam gets a mixed response from Twitter

Some netizens have termed the film a good suspense thriller, while others have criticized the illogical plotline of the film. Looking at the response that has come so far, the reaction seems to be mixed, leaning more toward the negative side. But it would be better to wait a while to clearly analyze the response to the film, as it is still too early to say anything.

One Twitter user went on to give a detailed analysis of the film, and tweeted, “Illogical plotline, awful reasoning and forced emotions damages the whole movie. An open ending intended to make viewers contemplate turns out to be a headache. Aparna Balamurali's character is a big letdown and her performance falters at crucial points. There are moments where performances needed to be subtle and restraint but becomes absurd. Dialogues are dramatic and felt like a subtitle. The latter half promises but fails big time towards the climax. Poor effort from a promising director. Disappointing!”

While another user warned netizens not to fall for the negative reviews and miss the film as it is indeed good. The user tweeted, “#Dhoomam Kannada interval. Wow @pawanfilms you keep giving surprises always. Different, Unexpected, Twists, thrill, action, tricky editing. Perfection. Waiting for 2nd half Guys Don't ask anyone, don't read reviews, just watch and enjoy.”



About Dhoomam

Even though the film may not be everyone’s cup of tea, Dhoomam has managed to satisfy some netizens. Dhoomam was released in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi.

Dhoomam is produced by Hombale Films, making its entry into the Malayalam film industry. Dhoomam also stars Aparna Balamurali, Roshan Mathew, Vineeth, Achyuth Kumar, and Dev Mohan.

