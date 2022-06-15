Dhootha: Naga Chaitanya treats Prachi Desai with Asian food; Actress sums up work experience with an epic pic

Naga Chaitanya is currently working on a web series titled Dhootha, which also stars Bollywood actress Prachi Desai in the lead role. Now, the actress shared an unmissable pic with Naga Chaitanya as she summed up her work experience in just two lines- learning Telugu lines and gorging yummy Asian food. In the pic, Prachi Desai standing in between along with director Vikram K Kumar and Naga Chaitanya as they posed for a pic. Sharing the pic on Twitter, Prachi wrote, ‘Thank you’ @Vikram_K_Kumar & ADVERTISEMENT@chay_akkineni for making #Dhootha & working in Hyderabad such a breeze! Not pictured here - me learning my lines in Telugu & gorging on Shoyu food.. While Prachi looks pretty in a skirt and top, Chay looks sleek with a mustache in semi-formal attire. Take a look at the pic here:

Naga Chaitanya will mark his OTT debut with Vikram K Kumar's directorial web series Dhootha, which is touted to be a horror-thriller. The series also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prachi Desai, and Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam in key roles.

Dootha marks the third collaboration between Naga Chaitanya and Vikram K Kumar after Manam and Thank You. The duo are also working on a Telugu film titled Thank You, and the shoot had been wrapped up and moved on to post-production work. Thank You is produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Raashii Khanna and Avika Gor are the lead actresses. S Thaman has composed the music for the film.

