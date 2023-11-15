Dhootha OTT release: When and where to watch Naga Chaitanya's supernatural suspense-thriller

The makers of the much-anticipated Telugu Original series, Dhootha, starring Naga Chaitanya, have announced the premiere date. Helmed by Vikram K. Kumar and bankrolled by Sharrath Marar under the banner of NorthStar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

The supernatural suspense-thriller is all set to premiere on Prime Video on December 1. In Dhootha, the Love Story actor portrays the character of Sagar, an ambitious and successful journalist who finds himself entangled in supernatural events.

In the new poster unveiled today, Naga Chaitanya was seen in an intense look, holding an umbrella. The backdrop is adorned with words, creating an illusion of letters scattered across the entire background.

The series is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats with its suspenseful storyline and supernatural elements. With Naga Chaitanya Akkineni in the lead role, Dhootha is one of the most highly-anticipated Telugu Original web series of the year.

Check out the poster of Naga Chaitanya’s Dhootha below

More about Naga Chaitanya Dhootha

The Dhootha web series Naga Chaitanya Akkineni plays the role of Sagar, an ambitious and successful journalist who finds himself engulfed by supernatural events that are at the nexus of many mysterious and gruesome deaths and are now shadowing his family. The eight-episode series also features powerful performances by an eclectic ensemble cast including Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Prachi Desai playing pivotal roles.

Upcoming projects of Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya was last seen in Venkat Prabhu’s latest film, Custody, which also marked his Tamil debut. The film featured an ensemble cast including Aravind Swamy, Krithi Shetty, Priyamani, Jayasudha, and many more. The film has been bankrolled by Srinivasaa Silver Screen, while the music for the film has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Naga Chaitanya is also reuniting with Premam helmer Chandoo Mondeti for an upcoming project, tentatively titled NC23. The film also marks the on-screen reunion of the actor and Sai Pallavi after the 2021 film Love Story.

The film is bankrolled by Bunny Vasu under the banner of Geetha Arts and is reportedly based on the real-life stories of the fishermen of Srikakulam. The actor and the director have already visited the village of K Matchilesam, to learn and understand more about the fishermen and their lifestyles as well. It is reported that Chay will be playing a young man belonging to a fishermen's community from a small town in Andhra Pradesh.

